AFSH, Unilorin partner to boost poultry production

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited (AFSH), an animal protein producer in Nigeria, has partnered with the University of Ilorin through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine to boost poultry production in Nigeria.

The company is donating 1,500-day-old chicks to the institution with an objective of enhancing the veterinary students’ academic and practical knowledge; furnishing them with direct exposure to poultry farming and agricultural techniques, according to a statement.

“This support exemplifies the commitment of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to fostering the development of future agricultural leaders, to showcase the profitability of responsible poultry husbandry methods and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge within the agricultural sector,” the statement said.

It said AFSH intends to actively participate in the initiative by extending an offer to repurchase the fully grown birds at a price that is competitive with the prevailing market conditions.

“By this strategy, the university and its students are not only provided with an economic incentive but the project’s sustainability is also guaranteed. Furthermore, the poultry organisation is dedicated to offering complimentary technical support to the university for the duration of the birds’ life cycle,” it added.

AFSH noted that it encompasses professional advice regarding ideal nutrition, disease control, and overall poultry well-being and that the organisation acknowledges the significance of knowledge sharing and is convinced that providing the veterinary department with practical knowledge will enhance the initiative’s overall effectiveness.

“We are excited to collaborate with the veterinary department of the University of Ilorin on this CSR initiative. Our dedication to responsible and sustainable poultry husbandry extends to the communities we serve, in addition to our business operations.

“Through material assistance and educational investments, we can effectuate a constructive and enduring transformation within the regional agricultural sphere,” it added.