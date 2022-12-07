Afroganiks launches six herbal products, expands operations

Afroganiks, a top herbal manufacturing firm, launched six novel herbal products into the market in December as it expands its operation into other African markets.

The six products are – Afroganiks wellness tea, Prostagen, Afroganiks cleanser bitters, Greenolax capsules, Cynoyvit and Free-flow.

Jeff Akaehie, co-founder of Afroganiks said the organization is currently operating in six African countries – Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Togo and Cameroun and has recently expanded its operations to The Gambia with plans ongoing to enter the South African market.

“We began to operate in Nigeria seven years ago and the product began to speak for itself and other African countries began to demand,” he said at Afroganiks end of the year distributors’ retreat and award night held recently in Lagos.

“As we speak we just entered the Gambia last week and South Africa is extending a hand to us,” Akaehie said.

He noted that Afroganiks is reinventing herbal medicine in Africa’s biggest economy by subjecting plants used for its products to clinical studies and trials.

“We have several potent herbs but people don’t know how to turn them into medicines that are well-dosed,” he said.

“Herbal products most of the time cause kidney problems and organ failure in the body because they are not well dosed,” he stated.

“This is because of the poor clinical trials on the drugs,” he explained.

According to him, Afroganiks has distinguished itself by employing a team of doctors, pharmacists, lab scientists and microbiologists who work together to research herbs and come up with solutions as a product.

He said the organization has partnered with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital to carry out clinical trials of its products, noting that the business also has its internal laboratory for research.

Akaehie, who is also a doctor, noted that all its products are certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), saying, “Our products are affordable with good quality due to the processes we undergo in researching our products.”

The co-founder said inflation and FX scarcity has been major issue confronting the business currently. “Inflation has been a major issue for us. We keep increasing our prices frequently.”

“It has not been easy and the FX scarcity is also making getting raw materials difficult. Even when you have the money you can’t get the forex you need.”

Afroganiks also appreciated partners and distributors during the award night for their outstanding performance.

“We are here also to appreciate our distributors who are the secret to our success,” he said.

“We gather them yearly to appreciate them. We are also here to unveil six new products that will be hitting the market this December.”