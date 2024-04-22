Adopting gas-powered operations will benefit future of cocoa industry — MD Premium Cocoa

By Jacob Akintunde

Premium cocoa products Ile-Oluji, a 30,000 metric tonnes per annum cocoa processing factory, has unveiled a major step towards becoming a full gas-powered operation emphasizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Sunday Bamikole, managing director of the firm, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Akure, the Ondo state capital said; “this strategic shift signifies Premium Cocoa Products Ile-Oluji’s dedication to minimizing its environmental impact.

According to him, the premium cocoa products Ile-Oluji, gas offers a cleaner burning alternative to traditional fuels, resulting in reduced emissions and a smaller carbon footprint.

Bamikole said; “by adopting gas-powered operations, premium cocoa products Ile-Oluji aims to contribute to a more sustainable social and economic landscape.

“We are currently undergoing a significant transition. The transition to gas-powered operations at Premium Cocoa Products Ile-Oluji offers a two-fold benefit. Not only will it enhance the efficiency of our operations, but it will also demonstrably increase our carbon credit.

We believe this move will benefit the environment, our community, and the future of the cocoa industry.

“We are dedicated to implementing sustainable sourcing practices throughout our supply chain. This ensures our cocoa beans are not contributing to deforestation, protecting vital rainforests and the delicate ecosystems that support cocoa cultivation. We recognize the critical role these ecosystems play and are committed to preserving them for generations to come.

“Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) Limited remains dedicated to providing high-quality cocoa products while prioritizing the environment and the well-being of our stakeholders.”