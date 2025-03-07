Approximately 30.6 million Nigerians will likely face acute food and nutrition insecurity between June and August 2025, a recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reveals.

The report, which analysed data from 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, highlighted that 1.2 million people in Adamawa, 1.7 million in Borno, and 1.4 million in Yobe are at risk of food insecurity during the lean season.

Key drivers of food insecurity include insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry, which have impacted households’ livelihoods and limited their capacity to cope with shocks. High food prices, reduced availability, and limited access to clean water have also been identified as major challenges, the FAO’s new report said.

“We have faced unprecedented times in the country and region, with multiple shocks affecting livelihoods and food security,” Kouacou Dominique Koffy, FAO’s country representative, said emphasising the need for urgent action to address the crisis.

The report’s findings have significant implications for policymakers, humanitarian organisations, and stakeholders working to address food insecurity in Nigeria, he noted.

According to the organisation, the main goal of the analysis is to document populations and areas at risk of food and nutrition insecurity in the country. This is done twice every year in March and October. Depending on the magnitude and severity of food insecurity, the CH also proposes appropriate measures to prevent emergency or escalation of ongoing food crises.

“Early last year, FAO supported the expansion of CH processes to the 10 remaining states through state sensitisation and training of State CH analysts in all the 10 states. At least 100 analysts from relevant state MDAs and other CH stakeholder agencies were trained in readiness for contribution to analysis in these states,” Koffy stated.

He noted that the states were again left out due to lack of resources, the envoy appealed to stakeholders, including state governments, to join hands and support data collection from all states and localities, so that in October this year, the entire country is analysed.

