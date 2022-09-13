William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s President

William Ruto has been officially sworn in as the fifth president of Kenya.

Thousands gathered in the Kasarani Stadium waving the Kenyan flag to witness the inauguration of William Ruto as president of Kenya. The crowd cheered excitedly at the occasion.

He was sworn in by Martha Koome, the Chief Justice of Kenya, at the crowded Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani on Tuesday during a ceremony.

Ruto took an oath of allegiance and another oath for carrying out the duties of the office while being applauded by the enthusiastic audience.

Ruto also added his signature to the related papers.

After the late Daniel Arap Moi, Ruto becomes the fifth president of Independent Kenya and the second ethnic Kalenjin to hold the position upon his inauguration.

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president, also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

“VP Osinbajo now in Nairobi, Kenya where he is representing Nigeria at the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President today,” Osinbajo’s media assistant, Laolu Akande, tweeted.