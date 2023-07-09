Tinubu takes over as ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu succeeds President of Guinea-Bissau and outgoing chairman of ECOWAS, Umaro Embaló, who presided over the affairs of ECOWAS in the past twelve months.

President Tinubu, who is currently attending the meeting of the 63rd ordinary session of the authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, in Guinea Bissau, received accolades from heads of states of ECOWAS countries attending the meeting

They congratulated the president on the successful conduct of Nigeria’s election that led to his emergence as the president.

President Embaló of Guinea-Bissau and outgoing chairman of ECOWAS, in his remarks commended Nigeria for the sustenance of peace and strengthening of democracy in the West African region.

He said that the measure of power in Mali the Republic of Guinea and Burkina Faso and subsequent prolongation of the transition period represented a regression of the values of democratic rule of law adopted by member states through the supplementary protocol on democracy and good governance.

He maintained that the return of democracy in the three countries was an imperative need for political Stability and the promotion of democratic rule of law and the wellbeing of the people of the West African sub-regional community.

Embaló stressed the need for member countries to consider other ways of mobilising financial resources from each member state with strategic partners to counter terrorism and accelerate economic growth of the region.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, also on behalf of the community and institutions congratulated Tinubu on his election and assumption of office as the president of Nigeria which is the biggest economy and country in Africa.

Touray appreciated President Embaló for his leadership as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the past 12 months stating that the community has recorded several achievements to be discussed later at the meeting.

He also congratulated President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, on his re-election.

The 63rd session which is still ongoing has been ranked the most attended by the heads of states of member countries.