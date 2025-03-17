Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium over hostile actions

The Government of Rwanda has officially severed diplomatic relations with Belgium, citing a long history of interference, manipulation, and neocolonial ambitions by the European nation. The decision, announced in a strongly worded statement by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is effective immediately.

“The government of Rwanda today notified the Government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately.” the statement released on Monday read.

“Rwanda’s decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions”

According to the Rwandan government, Belgium has persistently undermined the country, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The statement accuses Belgium of taking an active role in destabilizing the region, using misinformation and other tactics to mobilise hostile sentiment against Rwanda.

The statement points to Belgium’s involvement in discriminatory policies that contributed to the division and persecution of Rwandans, culminating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda said that Belgium has allowed its territory to be used by groups that promote genocide denial and sustain divisive ideologies. This, according to Rwandan officials, is a direct violation of Rwanda’s sovereignty and an attempt to destabilize the country.

In response to the severance of ties, Rwanda has ordered all Belgian diplomats in the country to leave within 48 hours. The Rwandan government, however, assured that it will comply with the Vienna Convention by protecting Belgian diplomatic premises, property, and archives in Kigali.

Maxime Prevot, Belgium’s foreign minister, in response to the diplomatic explusion said Rwanda’s vacation order showed Kagame’s unwillingness to engage in any dialogue on diplomatic disagreement.

“Belgium regrets the decision of Rwanda to cut off diplomatic relations with Belgium and to declare Belgium’s diplomats persona non grata,” Prevot wrote on X.

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda, they prefer not to engage in dialogue.”

