Paul Kagame of Rwanda declares bid for fourth presidential term

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, has announced that he will run for a fourth term in office in 2024.

This comes after a 2015 referendum abolished term limits, allowing Kagame to remain in power until 2034 if he wins the next two elections.

Kagame has been president of Rwanda since 2000, and he is credited with leading the country’s economic and social transformation.

Read also:Rwanda: 924 officers affected in Paul Kagame military shakeup

Kagame has been regarded as the country’s de facto leader ever since the 1994 genocide came to a conclusion.

He won a third term in 2017 with about 99 percent of the vote.

However, he has also been criticized for his authoritarian rule and human rights abuses.

Kagame’s decision to run for a fourth term has been met with mixed reactions. Some Rwandans support him, saying that he is the best person to lead the country. Others are concerned about his continued rule and the lack of political space in Rwanda.