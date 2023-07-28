Mo Ibrahim condemns Niger coup, says action treat to regional stability

Mohammed Ibrahim, Sudanese-British billionaire businessman and chairman of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, has condemned the coup d’etat which took place in Niger on Wednesday.

The military ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, on Wednesday night, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, who is head of the soldiers said defence and security forces had decided to put an end to Bazoum’s administration due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Mo Ibrahim said nothing can justify the overthrow of an elected government in any country in the continent, noting that it was a threat to democracy and regional stability.

The Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Africa-Europe Foundation, further stated that the overthrow of the administration of Bazoum could undermine progress made in tackling Niger’s most deeply entrenched challenges.

“We are deeply concerned by the events unfolding in Niger, which seriously threaten democracy and regional stability.

“Niger, like most countries in the region, faces several longstanding climate, economic and security challenges, which successive administrations have led the way in addressing.

“Nothing can justify the overthrowing of a democratically elected government.

“The current situation risks undermining the progress in tackling some of the country’s most deeply entrenched challenges.

“Once again, we see armed forces in African countries turn their guns against their governments rather than protecting their own people and fighting terrorist threats.

“It is critical that the people of Niger’s right to democracy and stability is protected, constitutional order restored, and President Bazoum immediately re-instated”