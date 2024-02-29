Guinea junta appoints 65-year-old Bah as new Prime Minister

Sixty-five-year-old Mamadou Oury Bah, an economist and a former Guinean opposition leader, has been appointed Prime Minister by the country’s military junta barely a week after it dissolved the government abruptly, a BBC report says.

Bah’s appointment comes on the heels of the social unrest ravaging the West African country with the technocrat expected to not only set up a new government to replace the one that was dismissed, but also take steps to alleviate the economic hardships facing millions of Guineans.

The rising cost of living in Guinea pushed workers to the streets on Monday, protesting the hardship and demanding immediate solutions. However, two people were reportedly killed by the police in a face off during the nationwide workers’ strike.

Trade unions have equally been demanding lower food prices as Guineans struggle with the economic crunch.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of the new prime minister was witnessed by interim President Mamady Doumbouya, who led Guinea’s armed forces to overthrow elected President Alpha Condé in September 2021.

Guinea is expected to hold elections to restore democratic rule in 10 months, when the 24-month transition period set by the junta and regional bloc Ecowas expires.

The junta and opposition have been in a stalemate over the transition to civilian rule, but many Guineans hope that Bah’s political experience and expertise will be instrumental in resolving the political and economic impasse in the country.