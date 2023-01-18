Badara Joof, Gambia’s vice president is dead

Badara Alieu Joof, vice president of Gambia has died following a short illness. He passed away in India where he was receiving treatment.

The news of his demise was announced via the official Twitter handle of Gambia’s president Adama Barrow on Wednesday. Barrow condoled with Gambians and prayed for the deceased.

Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi. — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023

Heads of government and other concerned people have also been sending condolences to the nation and the family of the bereaved.

Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Vice President of the Gambia Badara A. Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India. Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2023

Together with the nation, we mourn the passing our Vice President, His Excellency, Alieu Badara Joof. The Gambia has lost a national treasure.

Condolences go to his family, loved ones and to all Gambians. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PSkskuVpZS — University of The Gambia Students’ Union (@OfficialUTGSU) January 18, 2023

Joof was a Gambian politician who has been serving as vice president since 2022 till his demise.

He attended University of Bristol where he obtained an education degree before proceeding for a Master’s degree in English literature from the University of London and then bagged another Master’s degree in development economics from the University of Bath.

Before politics, Joof worked as a teacher, he started his career as a trained teacher teaching english at the Gambia college. He later became the permanent secretary for the ministry of education, a position he held for many years.

Joof further worked as the World bank liaison officer to the Gambia, he assisted in introducing a new education policy in the Gambia and led many World Bank projects in the Gambia.

On February 22, 2017 he was appointed minister of higher education, research, science and technology by current president Adama Barrow. A position he held till 2022 before being appointed as vice president.