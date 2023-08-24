Algeria, Egypt oppose military action in Niger, seek dialogue

The Niger Republic‘s present political issue is best resolved by negotiation, Algeria and Egypt have said in opposition to military involvement.

After the coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, West African leaders threatened to launch a military invasion of the Sahel nation if the coup leaders, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, failed to reestablish democracy and the ousted leader to his position.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Northern Elders Forum, the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and others have all expressed opposition to the military option.

They argued that any military action in Niger could cause issues for Nigeria, as it is the country’s nearest neighbour, while also supporting diplomacy as a means of resolving the dispute there.

This is despite yesterday’s indications that over 7,000 migrants may be stuck in Niger as a result of border closures.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president of Algeria, has sent Ahmed Attaf, the foreign minister, to Ghana, Nigeria, and the Benin Republic in an effort to resolve the issue.

The foreign minister, who began the trip yesterday, will conduct talks with his ECOWAS country counterparts and argue that diplomacy is preferable to military action.

Tebboune stated that a military solution would be “a direct threat” to his North African nation, and Algeria, which borders Niger on land for 1,000 kilometres (600 miles), had previously warned against it.



There won’t be a solution without us (Algeria),” he declared. We are the initial group impacted.

Tuesday saw the African Union suspending Niger until civilian government was reinstated and announcing that it would weigh the pros and cons of any armed involvement.

Algeria also borders Mali and Libya, both of which are embroiled in protracted wars.Niger, after Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, is the fourth country in West Africa to experience a coup since 2020.

Any military action against one of their neighbours would be regarded as a “declaration of war” on Burkina Faso or Mali, according to the juntas in those countries.