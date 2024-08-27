Akon faces ultimatum as Senegal demands action to develop $6bn land

Senegal has issued an ultimatum to musician Akon regarding a 135-acre parcel of land granted to him in 2020. The Senegalese government has warned that if construction does not commence soon, 90% of the land will be reclaimed.

The land, located in the coastal area of Mbodiene, approximately 120 kilometres southeast of the capital Dakar, was allocated for a project intended to develop a new city with various amenities.

Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was awarded the land with plans to create a city featuring hospitals, a resort, a university, an entertainment park, a shopping mall, a police station, and a solar-powered apartment complex.

The city was intended to enhance Senegal’s economy and create jobs. Akon committed to starting construction promptly, aiming to improve the local economy and offer a cultural centre for African Americans to reconnect with their roots.

Read also: AKON hosted AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023 final draw

Initially, Akon aimed to complete the first phase of the $6 billion project by 2023. This deadline was later postponed to 2025 due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire city was scheduled for completion by 2030, with subsequent phases planned. Despite these plans, the site remains largely undeveloped, with only one concrete block marking the foundation and livestock grazing on the land.

Senegal’s Coastal Tourist Zones Development Authority (SAPCO) has expressed frustration over the lack of progress, citing Akon’s failure to make required payments for holding the land. SAPCO has threatened to reclaim the land if construction does not start soon.

Akon does not have the official title deed for the land. His team has stated that efforts are ongoing to clear and prepare the land for construction.

In a 2023 interview with BBC, Akon stated that the project was “100,000% moving forward” and expressed confidence that his critics would be proven wrong. However, many residents of Mbodiene have become disillusioned with the project. Akon has relied on investors to fund the construction but promised investments have not been realized.

Julius Mwale, a Kenyan businessman, was identified as the project’s lead investor. Akon’s net worth is estimated to be between $40 to $80 million, which has not been enough to advance the project alone.

As the situation in Senegal remains uncertain, Akon also faces challenges in Uganda, where the government offered him 640 acres of land to develop a $6 billion city. This offer came after Akon met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in April 2021.

Residents of Mukono town in central Uganda, where the city is planned, have opposed the land offer, claiming it as their ancestral property. Like in Senegal, construction in Uganda has not started, and Akon’s plans are facing further scrutiny.

Born to Senegalese parents who later moved to New Jersey, Akon’s efforts to develop cities in Africa are encountering significant obstacles. The future of these projects will depend on the developments in the coming months.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.