AKON to host AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023 final draw tomorrow

Global music star, AKON, will host the final draw of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The final draw will start at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) at the brand-new Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan and will be streamed live on CAF TV (YouTube).

Read also: CAF to unveil official AFCON ball Thursday, signs technical deal with PUMA

The 34th edition of the AFCON, Afeica’s biggest football tournament will take place in Cote d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

According to statement from CAF’s communication department, the Senegalese hitmaker is a huge football fan and social activist whose ‘Akon Lighting Africa’ project seeks to use solar electricity to help African countries meet their basic electricity needs.

Read also: Nigeria, Benin Republic lose AFCON 2027 hosting right

AKON will be hosting the draws alongside Touré, as the 24 qualified nations discover their group stage opponents.

The final draw will be beamed in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to the event on CAF’s Official YouTube channel, as well as across CAF’s Global TV partners.