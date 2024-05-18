About 23 migrants missing after boat disappears from Tunisia to Italy

Around 23 migrants are missing after setting off in a boat from Tunisia towards Italy, the country’s national guard said on Saturday.

Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

The national guard said it had deployed floating units and informed the navy to help in the search for the missing people.

It comes just days after a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said they were concerned about how migrants were being treated in the north African nation.

They said there had also been “increased targeting” of “organisations working to assist” migrants many of whom are from countries south of the Sahara.

This month, police arrested 10 people, including lawyers, activists, journalists and officials of civil society groups.

The UN spokesman added: “At the same time, we are witnessing a rise in the use of dehumanising and racist rhetoric against Black migrants and Black Tunisians.

“Our Office has recorded incidents of arbitrary arrest and detention ofhuman rights defenders, lawyers and journalists critical of the Government, aswell as its migration policies.

“Reported raids in the past week on the Tunisia Bar Association undermine the rule of law and violate international standards on the protection of the independence and function of lawyers. Such actions constitute forms ofintimidation and harassment.”

They added that “the human rights of all migrants must be protected, and xenophobic hate speech must stop.”