World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic win

Leaders around the world have begun sending congratulatory messages to Trump on his historic win as results show that he’s cruising his way back to the Oval Office.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Steamer was one of the earliest leaders to congratulate Trump. “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” the UK’s prime minister said, adding:

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated “President Donald Trump”, saying he was ready to work with him “with respect and ambition” like “we managed to do for four years”.

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would “take account of your convictions, and mine”, adding: “For more peace and prosperity.”

Read also: The rise and return of Donald Trump, the unorthodox US president.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a historic return for the former US leader and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!” said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.

China

As the results began to go Trump’s way, China said it hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the United States.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing. “We respect the choice of the American people.”

Read also: Trump cruising back to the White House as US Republicans set for total control.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his “impressive victory” and said he hoped his presidency would bring “just peace in Ukraine closer.”

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance “strong”.

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO,” Rutte said in a statement.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump’s “election victory”.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on social media platform X. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration.”

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says similarly: “The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!”

Share