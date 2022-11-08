World leaders congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory

President of US Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders have congratulated Benjamin Netanyu on his recent electoral victory and as incoming Prime Minister of Israel.

The white House said on Monday that Biden called Netanyahu to commend a “free and fair election”.

“The president reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and underscored his unwavering support for Israeli security,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Rishi Sunak also took to his Twitter account to congratulate Netanyahu saying the UK is looking forward to working together with Israel across trade, security and technology.

On behalf of the UK, I would like to congratulate @netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli elections. Across areas like trade, security and technology there is a huge amount our countries do together and I look forward to working with the returning Prime Minister. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 7, 2022

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades also congratulate Netanyahu on his victory, he also said that Cyprus is looking forward to working closely with Israel

Warm congratulations to the people of 🇮🇱 for exercising their democratic voting right & to my dear friend @netanyahu for his electoral victory.Looking forward to working closely together, as in the past, for the further deepening of 🇨🇾🇮🇱 relations & promoting peace in our region. pic.twitter.com/F4CMi2Jed0 — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) November 4, 2022

The Prime Minister of Latvia wished him success with forming a new government

Congratulations to Likud and @netanyahu for election victory. Our wishes for success to Israel with forming a new government! Latvia and Israel share a strong bilateral relationship, I look forward to developing it further. 🇱🇻🇮🇱 — Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) November 4, 2022

Ukraine President Zelensky praised the democratic process saying ‘it is important to see real democracy in action’

Congratulations to @netanyahu on winning the elections. It’s always important to see real democracy in action. 🇺🇦 & 🇮🇱 share common values & challenges that now require effective cooperation. We hope to open a new page in cooperation with the new 🇮🇱 Government for 🇺🇦&🇮🇱 benefit! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 3, 2022

Netanyahu and his allies, including far-right parties,won their own election last week, paving the way for the former prime minister to return to power.