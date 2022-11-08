   
World leaders congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory

Benjamin Netanyu
Benjamin Netanyu, incoming Prime Minister of Israel

President of US Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other world leaders have congratulated Benjamin Netanyu on his recent electoral victory and as incoming Prime Minister of Israel.

The white House said on Monday that Biden called Netanyahu to commend a “free and fair election”.

“The president reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and underscored his unwavering support for Israeli security,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Rishi Sunak also took to his Twitter account to congratulate Netanyahu saying the UK is looking forward to working together with Israel across trade, security and technology.

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades also congratulate Netanyahu on his victory, he also said that Cyprus is looking forward to working closely with Israel

The Prime Minister of Latvia wished him success with forming a new government

Ukraine President Zelensky praised the democratic process saying ‘it is important to see real democracy in action’

Netanyahu and his allies, including far-right parties,won their own election last week, paving the way for the former prime minister to return to power.

