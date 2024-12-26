WHO leader present in Yemen during Israeli airstrikes on Houthis

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was caught in the middle of Israeli airstrikes whilst at an airport in Yemen. This happened as Israel launched a major attack against the Houthi group, which has been firing weapons at Israel to support Palestinians in Gaza.

The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was about to leave Sanaa airport when the attacks happened. One of his plane’s crew members was hurt in the strikes. Israel attacked several Houthi targets, including the airport and three ports on Yemen’s western coast.

The Israeli military also hit two power stations (Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib) and military buildings at the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. According to Houthi TV, two people died at the airport, one person died at Ras Issa port, and eleven others were injured.

Dr Ghebreyesus described how close he was to the attack: “The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few metres from where we were — and the runway were damaged.” He and his team survived unhurt.

The Houthis have been causing problems for international shipping for over a year, forcing ships to take longer, more expensive routes, which could make prices rise worldwide. Israel wants European countries to label the Houthis as terrorists, calling them part of “the Iranian axis of terror.”

This attack came after the Houthis successfully hit the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area in Israel on Saturday, hurting 14 people. Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu promised to strike back, saying: “I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Houthis because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force. We will continue to crush the forces of evil with strength and ingenuity, even if it takes time.”

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the Houthi attacks against Israel.

