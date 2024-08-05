UK PM Starmer to order ‘specialist officers’ to intervene in protest areas

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has said he will order specialist officers to deal with what he calls ‘violence’ that erupted in the UK following the killing of three children last week in a yoga club.

In a media brief after an emergency Cobra meeting with ministers and representatives from law enforcement, it was agreed by the Prime Minister to deploy – what he called – a “standing army” of specialist officers to tackle the unrest that’s taken place across the UK since a stabbing attack last week left three children dead.

“I had a cobra meeting this morning which was an opportunity which was an opportunity that i took to thank the police to express my support for the police officers who have been injured and the community impacted by this madness… the first it we will have a standing army of specialist officers and duty officers, so we’ll have enough officers to deal where we need them,” Starmer said.

He didn’t explain exactly what that meant but condemned the disorder, saying it is “not protest, it is violence”. He also said his government will ensure everyone involved is brought to justice.

Asked whether the UK has enough courts and prison cells to process convictions from the ongoing unrest, Starmer says he’s “appalled” the government has been put in “this position”.

“But we will make this work,” he says, confirming that there will be enough space and that those engaged in violent activity “will feel the full force of the law”.

Earlier, South Yorkshire Police said 12 members of the force were injured over the weekend and officers are working tirelessly to identify anyone who’s been involved in the unrest. “We will find you” is how Assistant Chief Const Lindsey Butterfield put it. Merseyside Police said 23 of its officers were also injured over the weekend, having been hit with various objects.

On whether he’s planning to recall Parliament, the prime minister says his priority is making sure the streets are safe for everyone.

Starmer also rejects claims of “two-tier policing”, where right-wing protests are considered to be dealt with more harshly than left-wing ones, and says there is only “policing without fear or favour”.

“The focus here is not on the apparent motivation,” he adds, before thanking reporters and heading off.