U.S sanctions ex-executives of Russian firm, Alfa Group Consortium

The United States of America announced on Friday that it has imposed sanctions on four prominent members of the Russian financial elite, who were members of the supervisory board of the Alfa Group consortium.

The sanctions on these ex-members of one of the largest financial and investment conglomerates in Russia are part of the wider tactics to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for crimes against Ukraine.

The sanctions were announced by Anthony Blinken, the Secretary of State at the White House.

The sanctions, which are pursuant to Executive Order 14024 of the U.S. laws, “are imposed on Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan, and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev…for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy.”

Blinken also said that the sanctions extend to “the Russian Association of Employers and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a Russian business organization involved in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. The organization has promoted import substitution and convened meetings to promote responses to sanctions.”

