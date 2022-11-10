U.S midterm election: Buhari hails winners of Nigerian descent

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated eight Nigerian Americans on their victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina’s statement revealed that in Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, while Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, just as Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

In prayerful wishes for a successful tenure in office, President Buhari thanked them for their invaluable support and partnerships, over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

While underlining his unflinching support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, the president described compatriots who succeed in good causes as assets to the nation and the continent. He said their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.