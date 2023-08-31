U.S condemn Gabon coup

The United States of America has joined international organisations and world powers in condemning the military coup that removed President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon, expressing strong disapproval of the unconstitutional change in government in the oil-rich nation.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday night, the U.S. Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said that the U.S is deeply concern about the evolving events in Gabon.

It reads, “The United States is deeply concerned by evolving events in Gabon. We remain strongly opposed to military seizures or unconstitutional transfers of power. We urge those responsible to release and ensure the safety of members of government and their families and to preserve civilian rule.

“In addition, we call on all actors to show restraint and respect for human rights and to address their concerns peacefully through dialogue following the announcement of election results.

“We also note with concern the lack of transparency and reports of irregularities surrounding the election. The United States stands with the people of Gabon.”