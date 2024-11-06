Trump leads Harris as Republicans seize Senate

No clear winner has emerged yet in the US elections, though former President Donald Trump is leading with 230 electoral votes as against incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris’ 210 as at 6.30am, according to the Associated Press.

Trump win in North Carolina and Georgia has given him an early advantage over Harris, said Associated Press.

Some say this may be the greatest political comeback victory for the Republican Party since 1968.

Trump’s campaign promise of fixing the economy spoke to the pains of majority of Americans who are battling with cost of living crisis.

With a multi-ethnic coalition base of blacks, Latinos and white Americans rallying round Donald Trump, a new Republican Party may be emerging that is more diverse than expected against all expectations, as Trump claws voters from traditional Democratic bases.

As results pour in what it is becoming clear how the Republican party has improved in regions where it did poorly four years ago, outperforming the Democratic party.

Republicans have won 51 seats already in the Senate as against Democrats’ 42.

Share