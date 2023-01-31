Transparency Index associates corruption with increased violence globally

Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), has alluded to the link between corruption and violence, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “stark reminder” of the threat that corruption and lack of government accountability pose to global security.

According to the report released yesterday, 95 percent of countries have made little to no progress against corruption since 2017.

It showed that countries with the lowest CPI scores also have the lowest Global Peace Index scores: “Global peace is deteriorating, and corruption is both a key cause and result of this.”

On a scale from 0 (very clean) to 100 (highly corrupt), this index’s 21st edition ranks 180 nations and territories according to the perception of public sector corruption by experts.

The top spot was retained by Denmark, which had the highest score (92) from the previous year, ahead of Finland and New Zealand.

Russia currently has a score of 28.

Since 2017, ten nations, including Austria (71), Canada (74), Luxembourg (77), and Pakistan (27) have seen significant score declines, and 26 nations, including the United Kingdom (73) and Qatar (54) have seen score lows never before seen. The CPI global average stays at 43 for the eleventh year in a row.