Attack on Burkina Faso military leaves at least 28 soldiers dead

Rebel fighters on Sunday and Monday launched series of attacks against military officers in Burkina Faso which led to the death of at least 28 people including civilians.

According to the army, a combat unit in Falagountou in the north of the country near its border with Niger came under attack and 10 soldiers, two fighters of the volunteer force and a civilian were killed.

Al Jazeera reported that Jean Charles dit Yenapono Some, governor of the country’s Cascades region in the south near the border with Ivory Coast, also confirm that the bodies of 15 men, all civilians, had been found following an attack on Sunday.

The governor said armed men had stopped two transport vehicles carrying eight women and 16 men. The women and one man were freed, he said.

“This January 30, the corpses of the victims, showing signs of bullet impact, were found near Linguekoro village,” the governor said in the statement.

It was earlier reported by AFP news agency on Thursday that at least 10 civilians were killed in two attacks in the town of Dassa in west-central Burkina Faso, approximately 140km (90 miles) west of the capital Ouagadougou.

Recently Burkina Faso has been facing political instability and in the last two years, its government has survived two coup attacks. The strained relationship with France which has been fighting off armed groups in the Sahel region has also affected the security situation in the country.