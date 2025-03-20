STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals have been in demand globally for some time.

Certain countries, especially global powerhouses specifically have visa pathways that are aimed at recruiting these STEM professionals because of the high demand.

Due to the high demand, the salaries are also very attractive and rewarding making them very attractive for these skilled experts.

These countries offer not just competitive salaries but also visa pathways designed to ease the immigration process for skilled professionals, making them prime destinations for STEM talent in 2025.

Read also: Top 5 countries that are best for STEM courses

Here are the top five destinations offering the highest salaries for STEM professionals, along with their skill-shortage visa programs:

Switzerland

Switzerland continues to lead in innovation and technology, rewarding STEM professionals with some of the world’s highest salaries.

Average salaries: $120,000–$160,000 annually (depending on expertise).

Industries in demand: Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & data science, engineering and robotics and software development

Visa programs

Work visa for skilled workers: Sponsored by employers in STEM fields.

Shortage occupation list visa: A streamlined process for foreign workers in high-demand sectors.

United States

The U.S. remains a global hub for technology and engineering, with salaries reflecting high demand for skilled STEM workers.

Average salaries: $100,000–$180,000 annually.

Top sectors: Software development, cybersecurity, aerospace engineering, biotech research

Visa program

H-1B visa: For highly skilled STEM professionals.

O-1 visa: For individuals with exceptional abilities in science and technology.

STEM OPT extension: Allows international graduates in STEM to work longer post-graduation.

Read also: Here are 7 countries churning out most STEM graduates

Germany

Germany, which is the manufacturing and engineering hub of Europe, has attractive opportunities for STEM professionals.

Average salaries: €70,000–€130,000 ($75,000–$140,000) annually.

Key industries: Automotive engineering, renewable energy, IT & cybersecurity, chemical research

Visa program

Chancenkarte (Opportunity card): A points-based system for skilled professionals.

EU Blue Card: For highly skilled non-EU professionals.

Skilled immigration visa: Supports professionals applying for high-demand roles.

Australia

Australia remains a top destination for engineers, researchers, and IT experts.

Average salaries: AUD 90,000–AUD 160,000 ($60,000–$110,000 USD) annually.

Sectors in demand: Renewable energy, IT & cybersecurity, biomedical research, civil and software engineering

Visa program

Global Talent Independent (GTI) visa: Targets top-tier STEM professionals.

Skilled work regional visa: Subclass (491 & 190): Supports work in designated regions.

Employer-sponsored visas: TSS 482 & ENS 186): Facilitates hiring of skilled foreign workers.

Read also: Top 16 countries to live and work in 2025

Canada

Canada remains a hotspot for STEM professionals, driven by a tech-focused economy and immigration-friendly policies.

Average salaries: CAD 90,000–CAD 150,000 ($70,000–$115,000 USD) annually.

Industries in focus: Artificial intelligence, IT Security, aerospace, green energy research.

Visa program

Express Entry – Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): For high-demand STEM professionals.

Global Talent Stream (GTS) visa: Provides expedited work permits.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP): Tailored to regional skill needs.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

Share