Top 16 countries to live and work in 2025 (1)

Choosing the right country to live and work in is more important than ever in today’s dynamic global landscape. Professionals seek destinations that offer not just high earning potential and career advancement but also job security, premium education, and a high quality of life.

Economic stability, strong labour markets, and progressive work policies play a crucial role in determining where people can thrive both professionally and personally. With rapid advancements in technology and shifting economic trends, understanding which countries provide the best opportunities can help individuals make informed career and lifestyle choices.

According to Visual Capitalist, here are the top 16 countries to live and work in 2025

1. Switzerland – Score: 84

Switzerland leads the list with unbeatable earning potential of 100,

making it ideal for high-income professionals in banking, pharmaceuticals, and tech. With strong career advancement opportunities of 81 and 85 and excellent employment prospects, it also boasts top-tier education at 73 and a 92 stable economy, ensuring long-term security and a high quality of life of 75. The country’s breathtaking landscapes and efficient public services further enhance its appeal to professionals seeking both wealth and well-being.

Read Also: Top 7 UK universities offering affordable tuition for international students

2. Singapore – Score: 79

A global business hub, Singapore offers top earning potential (100) and unmatched employment prospects (99), making it a magnet for ambitious professionals in finance, tech, and trade. Strong economic mobility (92) and a thriving job market balance out moderate career advancement (61) and livability (64). With a clean, safe environment and a business-friendly atmosphere, Singapore is a great choice for those looking to fast-track their careers while enjoying a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Read Also: Meet the 10 Universities in Europe that accept HND, second-class, and third-class for Master’s programs

3. United States – Score: 78

The U.S. remains a powerhouse for career growth, with high earning potential of up to 89, strong employment prospects of 85, and rated 75 in career advancement. World-class universities of 77 and economic opportunities (75) attract professionals worldwide, though the cost of living and healthcare expenses require careful planning (66). From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, the country offers unmatched innovation and networking opportunities, making it an attractive choice for professionals willing to navigate its competitive landscape.

Read Also: 11 Most beautiful cities in the world (Unranked)

4. Australia – Score: 76

For those seeking a balanced lifestyle, Australia offers 77 excellent job prospects, career growth (66), and economic mobility (92). Competitive salaries (69) and high education standards (80) make it a top pick, while its livability (74) ensures access to top-notch healthcare, vibrant cities, and stunning natural landscapes. With a relaxed work culture and strong labour protections, Australia is ideal for professionals who value both career success and personal well-being.

5. Canada – Score: 73

Canada remains a welcoming choice for skilled workers, offering strong career advancement (74), job security (80), and economic mobility (75). While earning potential (66) is moderate, premium education (73) and high livability (73) make it an excellent destination for professionals and families alike. With its inclusive immigration policies, diverse cities, and emphasis on work-life balance, Canada continues to attract global talent seeking stability and long-term growth.

6. United Kingdom – Score: 70

With world-renowned universities (89) and steady economic mobility (76), the UK is an attractive option for professionals seeking stability and career growth (58). While salaries (62) and employment prospects (71) are moderate, their high livability (65) and global business connections remain key advantages. Despite economic uncertainties, London and other key cities continue to offer excellent opportunities in finance, tech, and the creative industries.

7. United Arab Emirates – Score: 67

The UAE is a tax-free haven with high earning potential (78) and strong employment prospects (84). While career advancement (51) and livability (56) are lower, economic opportunities (66) and a growing education sector (65) make it appealing to expats in finance, tech, and business. With a luxurious lifestyle, modern infrastructure, and a focus on innovation, the UAE is an attractive option for those seeking financial growth and a dynamic professional environment.

8. New Zealand – Score: 65

New Zealand offers exceptional livability (67) and economic mobility (92), making it a great option for those prioritizing work-life balance. Though salaries (61) and job prospects (60) are moderate, a decent education system (55) and a strong social system provide long-term stability. Its breathtaking landscapes and welcoming culture make it ideal for professionals looking for a high quality of life in a peaceful environment.

9. Austria – Score: 65

Austria combines high economic mobility (92) with good employment prospects (69) and livability (68). While salaries (58) and career growth (56) are average, its strong infrastructure and stable job market make it a great place for professionals seeking European work-life balance. The country’s rich cultural scene, excellent healthcare, and strong public transport system further enhance its appeal.

10. Italy – Score: 64

Italy offers high economic mobility (93) and a rich cultural lifestyle. While salaries (53) and career growth (61) are moderate, employment prospects (65) and livability (59) make it attractive for those seeking stability in a historic and vibrant setting. Ideal for entrepreneurs and remote workers, Italy’s charm, affordable living in smaller cities, and access to world-class cuisine add to its appeal.

11. Hong Kong – Score: 61

A global financial centre, Hong Kong excels in earning potential (85) and employment prospects (81), though career growth (52), economic mobility (50), and livability (47) are challenges. Professionals in finance and trade may find lucrative opportunities despite high living costs. With its fast-paced lifestyle and proximity to China, Hong Kong remains a strategic location for business-minded individuals.

12. Latvia – Score: 60

Latvia’s growing economy supports strong earning potential (73) and economic mobility (90). While career advancement (59) and livability (53) are moderate, lower employment prospects (48) and education standards (38) may require professionals to be flexible in job choices. A rising tech hub with affordable living, Latvia is increasingly attracting digital nomads and entrepreneurs.

13. Malta – Score: 59

With high economic mobility (92), Malta is an emerging hub for professionals. Career growth (62) and employment prospects (58) are decent, but earning potential (44) and education options (40) may require professionals to seek specialized industries. Its sunny climate and growing fintech sector make it appealing for those looking to combine work and leisure.

14. Hungary – Score: 58

Hungary offers solid economic mobility (91) and earning potential (71), though career advancement (43), job prospects (49), and education (43) remain moderate. It’s an affordable option for professionals seeking opportunities in the European market, particularly in IT and manufacturing.

15. Greece – Score: 56

With high economic mobility (92) and moderate employment prospects (59), Greece is a rising destination. While salaries (48) and career growth (44) are lower, its cost of living and relaxed lifestyle appeal to remote workers and entrepreneurs. The country’s beautiful islands and warm climate make it perfect for those looking to escape the corporate grind.

16. Portugal – Score: 56

Portugal is ideal for remote workers, offering strong economic mobility (92) and good livability (59). While salaries (41) and job prospects (52) are lower, affordable living costs and a vibrant culture make it a great choice for digital nomads and retirees. With growing investment in tech and renewable energy, Portugal is becoming an attractive hub for innovation.

Share