Tilman Fertitta, a hospitality business leader, has an estimated net worth of $10.1b, ranking 99th on Forbes’ list of the world’s 400 richest individuals. His wealth has increased from $3.6 in 2015 to $10.1b in 2025.

Forbes also ranks Ramsay as No. 19 among the world’s highest-paid celebrities, with a net worth of $70m.

Read also: Inside Africa’s richest city, home to over 12,000 millionaires

Fertitta, 67, owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets and has a long-standing association with Donald Trump. Trump has referred to them as “twins” and, earlier this year appointed Fertitta as the new Ambassador to Italy. Trump praised him on his Truth Social platform, calling him an “accomplished businessman” and philanthropist.

Fertitta owns more than 600 properties across 36 states and over 15 countries, employing more than 60,000 workers. He recently became the largest shareholder in Wynn Resorts, a high-end hotel and casino operator. With ownership of more than 10 per cent of Wynn Resorts’ equity, he surpassed co-founder Elaine Wynn.

Born in Galveston, Texas, Fertitta has Sicilian roots. His interest in hospitality started with his father, who ran a fish restaurant. Over time, he expanded his business empire through Fertitta Entertainment, a holding company that owns and operates restaurants, hotels, amusement parks, and aquariums.

Read also: 10 wealthiest cities in Africa with the most millionaires

In his book, Shut Up and Listen!, Fertitta shared insights from his career. He wrote: “Customer service and hospitality are everything, no matter what the business is. To me, the definition of hospitality is simple. It’s however you handle a customer – nothing more, nothing less – how you treat him or her, how you respond to what he or she asks for, and your ability (and willingness) to stay flexible.”

His restaurant brands include Landry’s Seafood House, Mastro’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. His business interests continue to expand, solidifying his presence in the global hospitality and entertainment industries.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share