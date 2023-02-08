The world needs Ukraine’s bravery, freedom will win – Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president in a speech to the members of the parliament on Wednesday in Westminster Hall, London said the world needs to emulate the bravery Ukraine has shown in its ongoing war with Russia and he’s sure at the end freedom will win.

Zelesnkiy, dressed in his usual combat uniform, appreciated Great Britain for its support to the Ukrainian troops so far in the war efforts and called on them to not relent as freedom from evil is imminent.

He said “ The world needs Ukrainian bravery, we will come out on top of evil. We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.”

He thanked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the military equipment the UK has been providing to Ukraine.

” I thank all the people of England and Scotland, of Wales and Northern Ireland” for the support, on behalf of “our workers who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire”.

Zelenskiy further commended King Charles who was once an airforce pilot for bravery and that just as he is King now, the air force pilots in Ukraine are also Kings because of their efforts.

“In Britain, the king is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

He then presented Sir Lyndsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons with a signed helmet from “one of our most successful” Ukrainian Air Force pilots.