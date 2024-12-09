South Korea’s Union workers threaten strike after Yoon escapes impeachment

Unions representing workers across South Korea are ramping up pressure on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign, following his narrow escape from impeachment over the weekend. The Korean Confederation of Trade Union, the country’s largest labour organisation, has called on its 1.2 million members to launch an indefinite strike and hold daily candlelight vigils in front of the parliament.

The unions represent workers from critical sectors including auto factories, train services, public schools, and hospitals. They are using the recent political turmoil as leverage, particularly after Yoon briefly imposed martial law last week, which was quickly overturned by parliament. Although Yoon survived the impeachment vote on Saturday, he continues to face intense pressure to step down.

Read Also: Bid to impeach South Korean President collapses as ruling party legislators vacate parliament

Labour unions have become increasingly active during Yoon’s administration, which began in May 2022 and prioritized labour reforms. This comes at a time when workers are already struggling with high inflation and slow economic growth. The Korean Metal Workers’ Union, which represents employees at major companies like Hyundai Motor, Posco Holdings, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, plans to begin striking on Wednesday.

Train and subway workers, who were on strike even before Yoon’s martial law declaration, are committed to continuing their action until the president resigns. Temporary workers in public schools and medical services have also threatened to join the strike. Truck drivers, who previously paralysed local supply chains with a strike in 2022, are also planning a rally to discuss wage improvements.

Share