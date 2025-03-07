South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, December 7, 2024. The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

A South Korean court has decided to release President Yoon Suk Yeol from prison after he was impeached and arrested in connection with his brief martial law declaration in December, local broadcaster YTN reported Friday.

Yoon sought his release after his dramatic arrest in late January, making him the first sitting president in the country to be taken into custody. He was later indicted on charges of insurrection over his martial law in early December.

South Korea has been reeling from the shock of his martial law decision, which created a leadership vacuum at a time when the country faces growing threats from North Korea and tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Yoon’s lawyers have said his arrest was illegal and invalid as the warrant was issued by the wrong jurisdiction and prosecutors indicted the president past the expiration date of his arrest. Prosecutors rejected these claims and said they followed due procedures.

The decision comes as the Constitutional Court separately mulls whether to remove Yoon from office permanently in his impeachment trial. The court held its final hearing on Feb. 25 and is expected to reach a decision within weeks if not days.

