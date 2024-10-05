Russia, Ukraine clash over protests in Nigeria

Both Russia and Ukraine are clashing over claims of intrusion in Nigeria’s home affairs.

The Russian Government had on Friday given warning to the United States, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, accusing them of financing protests in Nigeria.

Nigerians had on August 1 to 10 staged a nationwide protest, calling for #Endbadgovernance across the cross. The protest resumed October 1, marking the country’s 64th independence day.

“The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has taken note of the media reports circulating about possible protests in Nigeria at the beginning of October this year. We are dismayed by the fact that certain Western and Ukrainian media outlets are attempting to preemptively accuse Russia of involvement in, or even organising such unrest,” said Russian Press Secretary, Yury Paramonov.

Paramonov rejected claims made by Western and Ukrainian officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Director of the British Council in Nigeria David Roberts, and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Nigeria Ivan Kholostenko, suggesting that the presence of Russian flags in recent protests was evidence of Russia’s interference.

“I would like to share with you our note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, which we sent at the end of September when there were rumors of potential unrest in Nigeria, and the embassies of the USA, the UK, and Ukraine were prematurely trying to blame Russia for it. As expected, all these claims turned out to be fabrications and attempts to create discord between the friendly peoples of Russia and Nigeria,” Paramonov added.

Reacting, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, condemned Russia’s actions, saying:

“Ukraine knows perfectly well what the Russian regime is. And we would like to refer to the truthful facts. The truth is that the Russian army commits awful and numerous war crimes and atrocities in the territory of Ukraine every day. Russians kill, rape and torture civilians, including women and children.”

Kholostenko also accused Russia of deliberately sabotaging international food security and cited the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“All these atrocities and war crimes have been and still are being committed under Russian flags,” Kholostenko said, vowing that Russia would face just punishment under international law for its actions.

