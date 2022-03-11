Russia approves list of goods prohibited for exportation

The Russian Government has approved a list of goods and equipment that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from Russia.

It has been adopted as a follow-up to the Presidential Executive Order on Application of Special Economic Measures in Foreign Economic Activity to ensure the Russian Federation’s Security, and the decision will be effective until the end of 2022, it was learnt.

The list includes over 200 products, including technological, telecommunication, and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, electric equipment, railway cars and locomotives, containers, turbines, metal and stone cutting machines, video displays, projectors, consoles, and switchboards.

Moscow said this measure is necessary to maintain stability on the Russian market.

Meanwhile, the export of these goods has been suspended to all countries, excluding member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.

“A special authorization procedure, to be approved in a separate Government resolution, shall be applied to exports to the latter states,” a Kremlin statement read.

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing special economic measures in foreign trade to ensure Russia’s security.

“…A ban on exports outside the Russian Federation’s territory and (or) imports into the Russian Federation’s territory of products and (or) raw materials according to lists determined by the Russian government,” the decree stated.

The decree also prohibited “exports of products and/or raw materials outside of the Russian Federation’s territory and/or imports of products and/or raw materials into the Russian Federation’s territory in accordance with lists established by the Russian government.”

However, under the approval made Thursday, permits for exporting these goods to the EAEU states, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Russian government has also suspended the export of several types of timber and timber products to states that are undertaking hostile actions against Russia, in accordance with the approved list.