North Korea openly pledges to back Putin’s Russia war ‘until victory’

North Korea has pledged to back Russia “until it achieves victory,” in the war with Ukraine, according to reports. Foreign minister Choe Son Hui has said that Vladimir Putin’s forces will “achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to protect the sovereign rights and security interests”.

In response, Russia’s opposite number Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin is, “deeply grateful to our Korean friends for a principled position,” writes the Guardian.

The news comes after a warning from the British defence secretary of strengthened ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. John Healey said on Friday evening that UK Defence Intelligence had confirmed 10,000 North Korean soldiers had arrived in Russia.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was “almost certain some have already deployed to the Kursk region” – where Ukraine has been planning a counterattack. Mr Healey said: “This growing alliance of aggression shows why we must continue to stand steadfast behind Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”

It is the first time the Korean government is acknowledging that its men are being sent to fight alongside Russians in their war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it was Moscow’s business how to implement a partnership treaty with Pyongyang.

Mr Putin did not deny that North Korean troops were in Russia. “This is our business,” he said. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the country’s allies to help.

In a message on social media platform Telegram he said: “The first thousands of soldiers from North Korea are near the Ukrainian border. “Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them and the world will watch again.”

He added in his evening address on Friday that Ukraine needs the permission of its allies to fire long-range missiles at its targets. This week Ukraine has started using AI-guided drones to hit Russian targets.

