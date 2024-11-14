Meet Trump’s 14 appointees for key government position

Donald Trump, former President of America.

Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, has wasted no time as he has begun announcing people who will handle key positions in his administration.

These selected people so far have been those who were his strongest supporters, allies and aides in the just concluded elections.

Although he wouldn’t be sworn to office till January when his tenure officially begins, Trump is already delegating authority to people he deem fit with the responsibility of running the day to day affairs during his government.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

Trump has re-selected John Ratcliffe,who served as director of national intelligence during his first administration, to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency in his new administration.

Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during the final year and a half of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump said in a statement, calling him a “fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans” who would ensure “the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security

Trump selected Noem, 52, the first female governor of South Dakota as secretary of homeland security.

Neom is popular for her stance during the COVID-19 pandemic for not restricting businesses from opening but rather declaring her state “open for business.”

She was peeped as the possible vice presidential candidate for Trump during the early day of his campaign.

She takes over the Department of Homeland Security which oversees natural disaster response, the U.S. Secret Service, and Transportation Security Administration agents who work at airports.

Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense

Hegseth, 44, is a TV presenter and a political commentator on Fox. He co-host Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” where he developed a friendship with Trump, who made regular appearances on the show.

Hegseth a member of the Army National Guard and has been active in Republican politics although lacks senior military or national security experience. If confirmed by the Senate, he would inherit the top job during a series of global crises — ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ongoing attacks in the Middle East by Iranian proxies to the push for a cease-fire between Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea.

William McGinley, White House counsel

William McGinley, a lawyer who has previously served as White House cabinet secretary during Trump’s first administration but will now be his White House counsel.

In a statement, Trump called McGinley “a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda, while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement.”

Steven Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East

Trump on Tuesday named Steven Witkoff, a Jewish American, real estate investor and founder of the Witkoff Group to be special envoy to the Middle East.

The 67-year-old Witkoff is the president-elect’s golf partner and was golfing with him at Trump’s club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15, when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination.

Witkoff “is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy,” Trump said of Witkoff in a statement. “Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud.”

Trump also named Witkoff co-chair, with former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, of his inaugural committee.

Mike Huckabee, ambassador to Israel

Trump will nominate Mike Huckabee the former governor of Arkansas to be ambassador to Israel, the president-elect announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel’s interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.

“He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him,” Trump said in a statement. “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East.”

Huckabee, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2008 and 2016, has been a popular figure among evangelical Christian conservatives.

Mike Waltz, national security adviser

Waltz, 50, has been announced by Trump as his national security adviser.

He is a retired Army National Guard officer, war veteran and a three-term Republican congressman from east-central Florida. He served multiple tours in Afghanistan and also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were defense chiefs.

He comes in during national security crises, ranging from efforts to provide weapons to Ukraine and worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies and the push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda,” Trump’s statement said, “and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!”

Susie Wiles, chief of staff

Wiles has a background in Florida politics and served as co-chair of Trump’s two presidential campaigns.

Wiles’ hire as Chief of staff by Trump was the first major decision as president-elect and its one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration considering her close relationship with the president-elect.

Wiles is said to have earned Trump’s trust in part by guiding what was the most disciplined of Trump’s three presidential campaigns.



Tom Homan, ‘border czar’

Homan, 62, was appointed by Trump as the ‘border czar’ and is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history.

Homan, who served under Trump in his first administration leading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border, an issue Trump made central to his campaign.

Democrats have criticized Homan for defending Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on border crossings during his first administration, which led to the separation of thousands of parents and children seeking asylum at the border.



Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador

Congresswoman Stefanik, 40, has been named by Trump as United Nations Ambassador. She was one of the strongest opposers of Trump’s impeachment in 2019.

Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik, at 30 became the youngest person to be elected to congress at that time. and has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership.

If confirmed, she would represent American interests at the U.N. as Trump vows to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine that began in 2022. He has also called for peace as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon to target Hezbollah.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy

Miller, 39, was a senior policy adviser during Trump’s first administration has been named deputy chief of staff for policy.

He has been a central figure in some of Trump’s policy decisions, notably the administration’s reduction of refugees accepted to the United States.

Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization made up of former Trump advisers aimed at challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as free speech and national security.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Zeldin, 44, a former New York representative, has been selected by Trump as lead Environmental Protection Agency.

Although he does not appear to have any experience in environmental issues, but is a long time supporter of the former president. He wrote on X, “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI.”

“We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” he added.

In a statement, Trump said Zeldin “will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, US Department of Government Efficiency

Musk, CEO of Space X and X social media platform, and Ramaswamy have been appointed by Trump to lead the US Department of Government Efficiency, to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, cut excess regulation, wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.

President Trump in his press statement said, “Essential to the “Save America” Movement. “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” stated Mr. Musk. It will potentially become “The Manhattan Project” of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of “DOGE” for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

