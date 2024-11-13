Trump’s hush-money case postponed amid election victory

Just as he prepares to take office again, President-elect Donald Trump finds himself embroiled in legal turmoil. In a development that could set the tone for his second term, a New York judge granted a delay in Trump’s high-stakes hush-money case, postponing sentencing to November 19.

Trump’s defence has tactically manoeuvred through numerous motions over the past year, each aimed at slowing the proceedings or challenging procedural aspects—a legal strategy that, while controversial, has proven effective in delaying justice.

At the heart of the case are 34 felony counts involving alleged hush-money payments linked to Trump’s 2016 campaign, including payments to silence claims of extramarital affairs. The prosecution argues that these payments, routed through complex financial channels, were misreported as legal expenses. If convicted, Trump faces penalties that, while uncertain, could place additional legal clouds over his incoming administration.

Read also: Donald Trump ‘orchestrated criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election’, trial opening hears.

The implications are far-reaching. Beyond the legal consequences, this case could impact Trump’s policy focus and public image as he returns to the White House. Legal experts argue that any conviction—even without prison time—would create an unprecedented challenge for a sitting president, potentially distracting from domestic and international agendas.

In addition, the timing of this case places Trump in a unique legal and political position. As president-elect, he might soon wield executive power that could theoretically influence legal proceedings or grant clemency. However, experts emphasize that presidential clemency cannot override state convictions, meaning any legal consequences would persist.

With the legal clock ticking toward November 19, Trump’s team is expected to continue employing delay tactics that have so far proven advantageous. The coming weeks will reveal whether Trump’s second term starts under a legal shadow, or if further delays will push the case further into his administration, complicating his legacy and reigniting debate on the limits of presidential immunity.

Share