Meet Rishi Sunak, United Kingdom’s first British-Asian Prime Minister

On Monday Rishi Sunak was declared by the United Kingdom’s Returning Officer as the next Prime Minister. Sunak whose parents were immigrants to the United Kingdom became the first British-Asian to become Prime Minister.

Sunak was born in 1980, in the Port city of Southampton. His parents are Punjabi Indians who migrated from East Africa in the 1960s.

He had his University education in Lincoln college, Oxford where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics graduating in 2001, he then got his MBA from Stanford University in California in 2006.

In 2009, Sunak married fashion designer Akshata Murty, daughter of Indian billionaire NR Nuraya Murty and they have two daughters.

Sunak joined politics in 2014 and got his first selection in October 2014 as Conservative candidate for Richmond York. In that year he also became head of the Black and Minority Ethnic Research unit. In 2015, he was elected member of Parliament for his constituency.

Read also: Rishi Sunak wins polls to become UK’s new Prime Minister

He supported Brexit at the EU referendum in 2016 and wrote a report supporting the establishment of Free Ports after Brexit. In 2017 he was re-elected as MP.

In 2019 he supported the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and was appointed Chief Of Treasury by Johnson on July 24, 2019.

In 2020, he was appointed chancellor of the exchequer but quit in 2022 citing the irresponsibility of the government.

Sunak became the favourite to win the Prime Minister election after the resignation of Liz Truss. He was declared winner after securing the vote of majority of the MPs.