Malaria death toll hits 597,000 in 2023 amid funding cuts

Malaria claimed the lives of an estimated 597,000 people worldwide in 2023, reinforcing the disease as a serious health threat as global funding for prevention and treatment continues to decline.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) latest World Malaria Report, there were an estimated 263 million cases, representing about 11 million more cases in 2023 compared to 2022, and nearly the same number of deaths.

Total funding in 2023 reached an estimated $4 billion, falling far short of the year’s funding target of $8.3 billion set by the WHO’s Global technical strategy.

Approximately 95 percent of the deaths occurred in the WHO African Region, where Nigeria leads the burden of the disease with many at-risk still lacking access to the services they need to prevent, detect, and treat the disease.

Experts warn that progress made over the past decade is at risk of collapsing, with reduced financial support undermining critical programs such as mosquito control, access to life-saving medications, and public health campaigns.

WHO warns that the alarming figures underscore the urgent need for renewed international commitment to combat this preventable and curable disease.

“No one should die of malaria; yet the disease continues to disproportionately harm people living in the African region, especially young children and pregnant women,” Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said. “An expanded package of lifesaving tools now offers better protection against the disease, but stepped-up investments and action in high-burden African countries are needed to curb the threat.”

Beyond funding, malaria-endemic countries continue to grapple with fragile health systems, weak surveillance, and rising biological threats, such as drug and insecticide resistance, WHO says.

In many areas, conflict, violence, natural disasters, climate change, and population displacement are exacerbating already pervasive health inequities faced by people at higher risk of malaria, including pregnant women and girls, children aged under five years, Indigenous Peoples, migrants, persons with disabilities, and people in remote areas with limited healthcare access.

This year’s report highlights the need for a more inclusive and effective response to reach those most vulnerable to the disease.

WHO urges countries to prioritise primary health care as the foundation of equitable and efficient health systems. Countries are encouraged to adopt strategies that address the root causes of malaria by addressing gender inequities and other determinants of health.

Recently, Mohammad Alli Pate revealed that his leadership had set up an advisory group on malaria elimination in Nigeria and has integrated it as a critical part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative.

“Malaria elimination is a critical component of this comprehensive framework, as it directly impacts population health and contributes to unlocking the potential of the health sector value chain. Through strengthened collaboration, and efficient resource mobilisation, we are ensuring that no one is left behind,” Pate stated.

WHO is also calling for investments in robust data systems that are capable of monitoring health inequalities, including through the collection and analysis of data disaggregated by sex, age, and other social stratifiers.

