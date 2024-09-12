King Charles welcomes Tinubu to Buckingham Palace

King Charles III warmly received Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at Buckingham Palace during a recent diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom.

The meeting, captured in a photograph shared by Olusegun Dada, the President’s new media aide, was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

According to Dada, the discussion centred on strengthening the longstanding diplomatic relations and partnership between Nigeria and the UK. He described the encounter as a pivotal moment in reinforcing ties between both nations.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with His Majesty, King Charles, at Buckingham Palace,” Dada wrote, highlighting the importance of the occasion in fostering continued collaboration.

The two leaders last met in November 2023, just before the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

This visit follows Tinubu’s recent trip to China, where Nigeria signed several agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation with the Asian powerhouse.

After his UK visit, President Tinubu is expected to continue his diplomatic engagements at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.