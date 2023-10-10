Israel-Hamas war: America’s USS Gerald Ford warship arrives Eastern Mediterranean sea

America’s USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea late Tuesday night in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen the war, a statement from the U.S. Central Command read.

Michael “Erik” Kurilla, a General in the U.S army and a commander, U.S. Central Command said, “The forces in the area include the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

“Efforts to increase U.S. posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s, and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation.”

The arrival of this warship puts affirmativeness on the U.S. position as regards warning other Islamic militant groups, such as Iran-sponsored Hezbollah, who expressed willingness to fight alongside Hamas.