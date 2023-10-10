Israel-Hamas war: Obama sends condolences to Israel over death

Former United States of America president Barack Obama sent a condolence message to the people and government of Israel on Monday over the gruesome murder of over 800 Israeli civilians and military personnel by the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas.

The weekend attack had Hamas militias in their hundreds breach the heavily fortified Israeli security to mount a heavy assault on Israel.

In Obama’s message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former US president said, “All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians.

“We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas.

“As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

