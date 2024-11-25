Global divide over ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and senior Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, whom Israeli forces claim to have killed in July. The move has sparked widespread reactions across the Middle East and globally.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber approved Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request to charge Netanyahu and Gallant with crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza from October 8 to May 20.

“With regard to the crimes, the [court’s pre-trial chamber] found reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Netanyahu … and Mr. Gallant … bear criminal responsibility for the following crimes as co-perpetrators for committing the acts jointly with others: the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts,” the ICC stated.

Authorities in Gaza estimate the war’s death toll has exceeded 43,000 people.

The arrest warrants mean Netanyahu and Gallant risk detention if they visit any of the 125 countries party to the ICC. Netanyahu dismissed the decision as “antisemitic” and likened it to “a modern Dreyfus trial.” Other Israeli officials also condemned the ICC’s action.

International reactions

United States

The U.S. government rejected the ICC’s decision. A National Security Council spokesperson said, “The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter,” adding concerns over the prosecutor’s “rush” to seek warrants and the process’s integrity.

Canada, France, and the UK

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country respects international law and would comply with ICC rulings.

The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed respect for the ICC’s independence but stopped short of stating whether Britain would enforce the warrants.

France’s Foreign Ministry committed to acting “in line with the ICC’s statutes.”

Italy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the warrants require Italy to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant but criticized equating Israeli officials with Hamas leaders. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the ICC’s role as a legal, not political, institution.

South Africa and Ireland

South Africa welcomed the ICC’s decision as a significant step toward justice for war crimes in Palestine.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called the warrants “an extremely significant step,” stressing that international humanitarian law must be upheld.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declared the ICC’s decision binding for all EU members, adding it “has to be respected and implemented.”

Turkey and Jordan

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the warrants as an “important step” toward accountability for “genocide against Palestinians.”

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized that Palestinians deserved justice for alleged Israeli war crimes.

Czech Republic, Germany, and the Netherlands

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala criticised the ICC’s move, claiming it undermines the court’s authority.

Germany pledged to examine domestic implications of the ruling, with officials noting their nation’s unique historical relationship with Israel.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp affirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to implementing the warrants.

Argentina and Hungary

Argentina and Hungary, allies of Netanyahu, rejected the ICC’s decision. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited Netanyahu to visit, guaranteeing that Hungary would not enforce the warrants.

Palestinian Authority and Hamas

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the warrants, calling for their enforcement as a step toward justice.

Hamas also supported the decision but urged global backing to ensure implementation.

The ICC’s action has intensified debate over accountability in international law, with starkly divided opinions among global powers and regional actors.

