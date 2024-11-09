Five things Trump says he will do as president

Donald Trump, United States President

Recently re-elected, Donald Trump has pledged action on issues like immigration, the economy, and the war in Ukraine. With Republicans now in control of the Senate, he appears poised to have substantial support in Congress for his agenda.

In his victory speech, Trump declared he would “govern by a simple motto: Promises made, promises kept. We’re going to keep our promises.” However, he has sometimes been clear about the specifics of how he plans to achieve these goals.

1) Deport undocumented migrants

During his campaign, Trump promised to carry out the largest mass deportations of undocumented migrants in U.S. history.

He also committed to completing the border wall with Mexico, a project initiated in his first term. While migrant crossings at the U.S. southern border reached record highs at the end of last year under the Biden-Harris administration, they have since decreased in 2024.

While campaigning, Trump promised the biggest mass deportations of undocumented migrants in US history.

He also pledged to complete the building of a wall at the border with Mexico that was started during his first presidency.

The number of crossings at the US southern border hit record levels at the end of last year during the Biden-Harris administration, before falling in 2024.

Read also:Trump announces Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, first in history

2) Moves on economy, tax and tariffs

Trump promised sweeping tax cuts, extending his overhaul from 2017. He has proposed making tips tax-free, abolishing tax on social security payments and shaving corporation tax.

He has proposed new tariffs of at least 10% on most foreign goods, to cut the trade deficit. Imports from China could bear an additional 60% tariff, he has said.

3) End Ukraine war

Trump has criticised the tens of billions of dollars spent by the US on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia – and has pledged to end the conflict “within 24 hours” through a negotiated deal.

He has not said what he thinks either side should give up. Trump wants the US to disentangle itself from foreign conflicts generally. Regarding the war in Gaza – Trump has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of Israel, but has urged the American ally to end its operation.

Read also:Kamala Harris, Donald Trump – and an existential crisis in the USA

4) No abortion ban

Trump said during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris that he would not sign into law a national abortion ban.

In 2022, the nationwide constitutional right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court, which had a majority of conservative judges following Trump’s first presidency.

Trump himself has regularly said states should be free to decide their own laws on abortion, but struggled to find a consistent message of his own.

5) Sack Special Counsel Jack Smith

Trump has vowed to sack “within two seconds” of taking office the veteran prosecutor leading two criminal investigations against him.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and managed to prevent either case coming to trial before the election. He says Mr Smith has subjected him to a “political witch hunt”.

Trump will return to the White House as the first ever president with a criminal conviction, having been found guilty in New York of falsifying business records

Share