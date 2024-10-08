Elon Musk offers $47 for petition signatures supporting the First and Second Amendments

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has initiated a campaign that offers $47 to each registered voter who refers others to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. This effort is part of Musk’s Elon’s America PAC, which aims to collect one million signatures from voters in key swing states. The states targeted by this initiative include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina. The deadline for participation is set for October 21.

The petition states, “By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.” Participants will receive $47 for every registered voter they refer who signs the petition. Musk’s campaign emphasizes the significance of these constitutional amendments, which focus on free speech and the right to bear arms.

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk highlighted the importance of the upcoming presidential election. He identified Donald Trump as the only candidate capable of preserving democracy in America. Musk stated, “This will be the last election if Trump doesn’t win.” His comments were made while wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, aligning himself with Trump’s political platform.

It is important to note that federal law prohibits payment for registering to vote or voting in federal elections. However, it does permit financial incentives for signing petitions, which Musk’s campaign is utilizing.

Trump has expressed intentions to appoint Musk to a government efficiency commission if he wins the presidency again. This potential appointment indicates a close relationship between Musk and Trump, as they both focus on similar political goals.

Musk’s PAC is aimed at garnering support for constitutional rights while criticizing the Democratic Party. He referenced a recent proposal in California that seeks to ban voter ID requirements, describing it as a threat to these rights. The rally in Butler also carries added political significance due to a shooting incident that occurred in the area in July, highlighting the ongoing discussions surrounding gun rights and public safety.

