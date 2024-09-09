Elon Musk projected to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027 – Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a recent report by Informa Connect Academy. The report attributes this projection to Musk’s extraordinary wealth growth rate, which averages 110% annually.

Currently, Musk is the world’s richest individual, with a net worth of $251 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The report, titled The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club, emphasises the rapid expansion of Musk’s wealth. His ventures in electric vehicles, space exploration, and digital platforms have driven his financial growth to unprecedented levels.

The report further identifies other billionaires who may reach the trillion-dollar mark soon. Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, is projected to achieve trillionaire status by 2028, provided his annual wealth growth rate of 123% continues. Adani’s conglomerate spans industries including energy and infrastructure, reflecting his diverse business interests.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Prajogo Pangestu, an Indonesian tycoon with stakes in energy and mining, are also projected to cross the trillion-dollar threshold in 2028 if their current growth trends persist.

Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and currently the world’s third-richest person with a net worth of about $200 billion, is expected to reach trillionaire status by 2030.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also anticipated to join the trillionaire ranks by 2030.

The fascination with trillionaire status mirrors the interest in companies that have surpassed the $1 trillion valuation mark.

Recently, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reached this milestone just before Buffett’s 94th birthday, highlighting the enduring impact of his investment strategies. Nvidia, which crossed the $1 trillion mark in May 2023, briefly touched $3 trillion, positioning itself among tech giants like Microsoft and Apple as one of the world’s most valuable companies.

This surge in company valuations marks a significant evolution since John D. Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire in 1916 as the major shareholder of Standard Oil, setting the stage for modern financial empires.

While the race to trillionaire status captivates public interest, the accumulation of immense wealth is not without criticism. Many academics argue that extreme wealth concentration poses social challenges, with studies showing that the richest 1% of the population contribute disproportionately to global carbon emissions, worsening the ongoing climate crisis.

Elon Musk, known for his unfiltered presence on X, recently faced backlash for endorsing an interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and podcaster Darryl Cooper. Cooper made controversial remarks that minimized the atrocities of the Holocaust, leading to widespread condemnation.

Musk deleted his post after intense criticism, and the White House labelled the interview as “a disgusting and sadistic insult to all Americans.”

In a political move, Musk also announced his support for Donald Trump’s campaign as the former president seeks a second term in the upcoming U.S. election. This endorsement, along with his recent controversies, continues to fuel debates about the responsibilities of influential billionaires in shaping public discourse.

