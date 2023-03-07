Britain’s Prime Minister Sunak talks migration partnership with Rwanda’s Kagame

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the UK-Rwanda migration partnership, the British government said.

Downing Street said in a statement that the leaders had a telephone conversation on Monday evening and “committed to continuing working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully.”

The British government also said that the two leaders discussed the need to disrupt the activities of smugglers while addressing humanitarian concerns.

The leaders also discussed the escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and international efforts to support a lasting peaceful resolution to the conflict, the government added.