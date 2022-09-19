   
BusinessDay

…As the world bids Queen Elizabeth II goodnight

Royal family members, world leaders and mourners even on social media are saying their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Millions of people all over the globe are keeping up with the live updates while tweeting about it.

Solemn and sober as the event might seem, some folks are tweeting about how glamorous it looks and some are talking about the outfits and jewellery and so on.

Here are some of the tweets and photos…

