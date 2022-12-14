Argentina wallop Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

“Don’t cry for me, Argentina,” the Madonna rendition composed in 1996, could be heard at the Lusail iconic stadium by some jubilant Argentina fans after the Argentinian senior football team walloped Croatia, 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the World Cup final.

This song wasn’t to solicit painful remembrance of their defeat at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they lost the final to Germany, but to remind everybody who cared to listen that this time, with the help of their talismanic player, Lionel Messi, and God, they are confident that they are going to bring the cup home.

Messi’s spectacular performance earned the Albicelestes (sky blue and white) an easy passage to the final. A 3-0 victory that many didn’t envisage—not even the most skilled and accurate football pundit could have predicted such an outstanding victory, taking into cognizance the five-star performance of the Croatian team against Japan and Brazil.

This time around, the Albicelestes are in Qatar for a mission, and that mission is to win football’s biggest prize.

Argentina defeated Croatia, with Messi, 35, converting a penalty in the first half and assisting on Julián Alvarez’s other two goals, to set up a title match against either France or Morocco on Sunday.

It will be Messi’s second World Cup final in eight years, and many expect the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner to cement his name with that of Argentina great Diego Armando Maradona.

The way Messi set up for the third goal was an absolute beauty for a man who many regard as the greatest player to ever grace the pitch of a football stadium. Alvarez’s goal, which came up in the 69th minute, was made possible by the dazzling run, confidence, and swagger of Messi.

The leading goal scorer, Alvarez, is full of confidence and hopes that this time, with the help of captain Messi, he can bring the trophy to Buenos Aires.

Even a missed penalty by Messi wasn’t strong enough to take the game from them.

Argentina maintained its record of never losing in the World Cup semifinals and has reached the final for the sixth time. Viva Argentina!