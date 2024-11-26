A first responder looks for survivors at the scene of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the Beirut southern suburb of Burj al-Brajneh on November 26, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel's security cabinet was due to meet on November 26 to vote on a proposed ceasefire in its war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, an official said, while the White House voiced optimism that a deal was close. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah will begin on Wednesday, following an agreement brokered by the United States and France, announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The accord aims to permanently end a conflict that has resulted in thousands of deaths since the Gaza war last year. Fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border will cease at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” Biden stated. “What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again.”

According to Biden, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces over 60 days, with Lebanon’s army taking control of territory near the border to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its infrastructure. “Civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities,” he added.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed that the Lebanese army would deploy at least 5,000 troops in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed readiness to implement the ceasefire and promised a forceful response to any violations. He emphasized that the agreement would allow Israel to focus on the threat from Iran, replenish military supplies, give the army a rest, and isolate Hamas—the militant group that triggered the regional conflict with its attack from Gaza last year.

“We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory,” Netanyahu said. He stressed that Israel would retain “complete military freedom of action” in full coordination with the United States.

Netanyahu claimed that Hezbollah has been significantly weakened during the conflict. “We have set it back decades, eliminated its top leaders, destroyed most of its rockets and missiles, neutralized thousands of fighters, and obliterated years of terror infrastructure near our border,” he stated.

