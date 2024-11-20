Borderlines Debate: International Affairs Experts Profer Solutions to Israel-Palestine Conflict

Diplomats, political scientists, academics, and a former federal minister gathered in Abuja on Thursday, 7 November 2024, for the first-ever ‘Borderline Debate’ convened by Ireti Bakare-Yusuf, the host of Nigeria Info FM’s Boderlines show.

Panelists and guests narrated the historical background of the Middle East crisis and proffered solutions to them, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Bakare-Yusuf said the event and theme (Middle East Crisis: Pathway to Peace) were meant to address the core of the crisis and the possible solutions for lasting peace.

A panelist and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, called on Israel to stop targeting and killing women and children in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

‘Israel needs to end the idea that it is a master race that has the right to oppress people of their rights,’ he buttressed.

According to him, more killings by Israel will only lead to more resistant groups willing to challenge it.

Another panelist, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Al-Muhibba Open University, Prof. Mukhtar Imam, noted that historical dialogue can resolve the Middle East crisis.

On his part, Professor Anthony Kila, the International Director of Studies for the Europe Centre of Advance Professional Studies, revealed that the state of Israel is flawed in its establishment.

‘I believe that life trumps principles, ego, and that at some point a new leadership from Palestine and Israel need to come to some point to say, regardless of who is right, nobody dies again,’ Kila pointed out.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, on his part, insisted that the ‘Palestinian-Israeli crisis is purely political and historical and not in any way religious.’

He added that the Benjamin Netanyahu government continually disregards United Nations resolutions, showing blatant disrespect for international law.

Notable at the event was an apology by the leader of the Jewish community in Nigeria, Rabbi Yisrael Uzan, to Palestinians impacted by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

His remarks came after a Palestinian speaker, Abu Ramzi, Head of the Palestinian Community in Nigeria, shared a deeply emotional story of the loss of family members to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Rabbi Uzan, visibly moved, said that the tragic events unfolding do not reflect the true values of the Israeli people.

He acknowledged that Israel’s response was provoked but clarified that he does not believe the 7 October 2023 attack was directly carried out by Palestinians or groups supporting them.

The Borderline Debate is the first of many planned to discuss international issues and the solutions to them.

It is the brainchild of Ireti Bakare-Yusuf, named by Women in Journalism as the 24th most powerful Nigerian female journalist.

She hosts Borderlines every Friday on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM Lagos. On the show, she invites guests to help unpack and clarify international issues and conflicts for the average media consumer.

